The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles, has sealed its fate in its first weekend. After a strong start, the film failed to maintain the momentum and experienced a declining trend over the entire weekend. On a brighter note, it has scored a century at the Indian box office, becoming Prabhas’ eighth film to enter the 100 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 collection report!

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The latest Tollywood fantasy horror-comedy entertainer opened to poor reviews and word of mouth, which negatively impacted its run from the second day onwards. On day 1, it scored 62.9 crores. On day 2, it suffered a massive drop, scoring 26 crores. On day 3, despite the Sunday factor, the film displayed a drop of 26.53% and earned 19.1 crores, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it earned 108 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, which equals 127.44 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 62.9 crores (including paid previews)

(including paid previews) Day 2 – 26 crores

Day 3 – 19.1 crores

Total – 108 crores

Registers the lowest first Sunday for Prabhas since Baahubali 2

By scoring 19.1 crores on day 3, The Raja Saab recorded the lowest first Sunday for Prabhas since Baahubali 2. Shockingly, the collection is lower than Radhe Shyam (22.3 crores), which is considered to be the actor’s least hyped movie in the post-Baahubali era.

Take a look at the first Sundays of Prabhas’ films since Baahubali 2 (highest to lowest):

Baahubali 2 – 93 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 88.2 crores Adipurush – 69.1 crores Salaar – 62.05 crores Saaho – 56.78 crores Radhe Shyam – 22.3 crores The Raja Saab – 19.1 crores

8th consecutive century for Prabhas

With 108 crores coming in the first three days, The Raja Saab has become Prabhas’ eighth consecutive film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office in net collection. Before this, he scored centuries with Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD. Unfortunately, this is likely to be the film’s last milestone as it may struggle to earn even 150 or 200 crores.

