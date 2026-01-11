Sivakarthikeyan is riding the wave of success after the earth-shattering performance of Amaran. While his last theatrical release, Madharaasi, could not perform as per expectations, his new offering, Parasakthi, has begun on a similar note at the box office. The film might not have lived up to the hype as per the Pongal expectations, but it has still managed to hit a good mark overseas!

Sivakarthikeyan 2nd Best Post-COVID Opening!

Sivakarthikeyan has managed to deliver the second-best opening post-COVID, staying below only Amaran! He has surpassed the worldwide opening day numbers of Madharaasi, claiming the second spot in the list. This is his eighth theatrical release post-COVID, excluding The Greatest Of All Time, where the actor appeared in a cameo!

Parasakthi Worldwide Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, the film registered a gross collection of 12.25 crore overseas. The gross collection in North America contributed with $365K, bringing the career best opening for Sivakarthikeyan in the territory! The actor is rapidly becoming a bankable star overseas.

Check out the post-COVID opening for Sivakarthikeyan at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Amaran: 35.25 crore Parasakthi: 27 crore Madharaasi: 25.1 crore Doctor: 13.69 crore Don: 13.07 crore Maaveeran: 11.7 crore Prince: 8.57 crore Ayalaan: 6.87 crore

It would be interesting to see if Sivakarthikeyan manages to maintain his pace overseas, bringing as much collection from the global territories as he earns in India. If the film manages to maintain this streak, it might hit a good number with the extended Pongal weekend at the global box office.

Parasakthi Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Sivakarthikeyan’s political drama on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 12.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 14.75 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 12.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 27 crore

