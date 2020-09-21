Sachin Khedekar: "No Great Actor Can Rise Above A Bad Script"

Actor Sachin Khedekar believes a good script is truly important for an actor to showcase his acting skills.

“The script plays one of the most essential roles in an actor’s life. A good script is very important, if it’s not justified then it becomes difficult for the artiste to grow. I believe no great actor can rise above a bad script. When I choose projects I make sure the script is appealing,” Khedekar told IANS.

Sachin Khedekar, whose latest outing is the new crime film “Halahal“, opened up on his fondness for real characters.

Sachin Khedekar added, “I love playing real characters. I feel good when my characters depict reality and help the common man to connect with it. I never wanted to be a hero that is completely alienated and is selling dreams.”

“Halahal” is a fictionalised crime story inspired by true events, touching the narrative of a father’s (Sachin Khedekar) journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death.

A while ago, Marathi celebrities like Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Khedekar have come together to raise awareness about COVID-19, with a track titled “Ladhvayya Mi Maharashtracha”.

Written by Valay Mulgund and sung by Chinmay Hulyalkar and Sayee Gangan, “Ladhvayya Mi Maharashtracha” is a gesture of solidarity and a way of thanking the government machinery, doctors, nurses, policeman and all those people who are working to keep others safe and healthy.

“Bring out the fighter spirit in you. Respect the orders from the government, respect the heroes on the front-line, doctors, nurses, policemen and everyone who is going out so we can be safe,” said Sachin.

