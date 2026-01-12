Nivin Pauly starrer Sarvam Maya is a box office hit! The Malayalam supernatural comedy has now begun to achieve new feats with every passing day. Akhil Sathyan’s directorial has now dethroned Prince And Family to emerge as the 10th most profitable Mollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 18 report!

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 18

According to Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya earned 3 crores on day 18. It witnessed a slight growth from 2.7 crores garnered on the previous day. The overall earnings at the Indian box office have surged to 65.15 crores net. Including GST, the gross total lands at 76.87 crores.

Nivin Pauly’s film is made on a budget of 30 crores. In 18 days, the makers have registered returns of 35.15 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 117%. It’s a box office hit!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 35.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 22.60 crores

Weekend 3: 7.45 crores

Total: 65.15 crores

Beats Prince And Family in profits!

The streak of success continues. Sarvam Maya has surpassed the lifetime profits of Dileep’s Prince And Family (112.38%) to emerge as the 10th most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. It will not be exciting to see its pace during the third weekend and whether it will beat Maranamass to gain the 9th spot.

Check out the top 5 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their profits, ROI%, and verdicts.

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra: 30 crores | 157 crores | 423.3% | Super Duper Hit Eko: 5 crores | 24.41 crores | 388.2% | Super Hit Rekhachithram: 6 crores | 27 crores | 350% | Super Hit Thudarum: 28 crores | 122 crores | 335.71% | Super-Duper Hit Ponman: 3 crores | 10.05 crores | 238.33% | Super Hit Alappuzha Gymkhana: 12 crores | 44.27 crores | 268.92% | Super Hit Dies Irae: 13 crores | 41.35 crores | 218.07% | Super Hit Officer On Duty: 10 crores | 31.62 crores | 216.2% | Super Hit Maranamass: 8 crores | 18.77 crores | 134.63% | Hit Sarvam Maya: 30 crores | 65.15 crores | 117% | Hit

Sarvam Maya Box Office Summary (18 days)

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 65.15 crores

India gross: 76.87 crores

ROI: 117%

Verdict: Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Lowest First Sunday For Prabhas Since Baahubali 2, Still Enters 100 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News