Villainous or negative roles are not something Mammootty shies away from, and such performances have usually been well received by audiences of the Mollywood megastar. The same holds true for Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath, where Mammootty essays a traditional, cold-blooded antagonist, while Vinayakan plays a hero with shades of grey.

With a runtime of 144 minutes, the film was released on 5 December 2025. The Jithin K. Jose directorial debut is now set to make its OTT premiere. While the initial announcement that Kalamkaval would stream on Sony LIV in January 2026 was made towards the end of December 2025, no exact date was revealed at the time. That has now changed, with the official streaming date finally being confirmed.

When & Where To Watch Kalamkaval Online?

Both the OTT platform SonyLIV and the production house Mammootty Kampany have officially confirmed that Kalamkaval will begin streaming on 16 January 2026. In addition to its original Malayalam version, the Mammootty and Vinayakan starrer will also be available in three dubbed languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on SonyLIV.

What Is The Plot Of Kalamkaval?

Set in the early 2000s, the narrative unfolds through two interlaced perspectives. One centers on Jayakrishnan, played by Vinayakan, a Special Branch investigation officer with the Kerala Police, who begins probing a communal issue rooted in the disappearance of an unmarried woman. As the investigation deepens, a chilling realization emerges that this is neither the first nor the last such case but part of a disturbing pattern of women going missing across the border regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Unlike conventional thrillers, the film does not conceal its antagonist from the audience. The man behind these crimes is Stanley Das, played by Mammootty, a chilling figure operating out of Tamil Nadu. What unfolds next is an intense psychological duel, a tense game of pursuit and counter-pursuit between the relentless investigator and the calculating villain.

Kalamkaval Trailer

