Prabhas’s The RajaSaab surprised viewers in its final moments by confirming that the story will continue in a sequel. The makers have revealed the official title of the next part as well. The sequel will be called RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935.

This title reveal has taken over social media immediately as fans try to speculate about the movie’s storyline.

A Sequel Set In 1935

The first film, The RajaSaab, is built as a large-scale horror comedy. But the final moments point toward a much bigger world. The title RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935 suggests that the sequel will delve into the past. It also indicates a vintage setup, a circus backdrop, and a darker world filled with mystery.

#TheRajaSaab Ended With second part lead — Raja Saab 2 Circus 🎪 1935 🔥 #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/0Bge14HVNb — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) January 8, 2026

This era has hardly been explored in mainstream Indian cinema. The choice gives the sequel a unique identity and opens ample space for world-building. If the makers execute it well, then fans may get deeper backstories, new characters, and a firmer grasp of the supernatural elements.

At this point, the makers have not shared any information about the shooting timeline or release; production plans remain entirely confidential. However, fans can’t wait to flock to the theaters after watching part 1.

The RajaSaab Cast & Crew

Prabhas leads the franchise, and the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The team has hinted that they want to continue the franchise on a bigger scale.

The cast also includes Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab. Director Maruthi mentioned earlier that Zarina Wahab plays an integral part in the story. He even revealed that her character has a surprise element that brings emotional weight to the film.

The RajaSaab Plot

The RajaSaab tells the story of a young man who reclaims his ancestral property to enrich himself. However, his reign as Raja Saab will lead to some unforeseen circumstances.

With Indian cinema leaning heavily toward franchises, The RajaSaab seems ready for long-term storytelling. The reveal of RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935 shows clear confidence from the makers. If the sequel matches the excitement created by its title, fans can expect a more ambitious chapter next.

Check out the trailer of The Raja Saab below:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 & Mahavatar Narasimha Join The Oscars’ General Entry List – A Big Global Moment For Hombale Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News