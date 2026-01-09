The RajaSaab Movie Review Quicker: Prabhas’s Massiest Masala Film Begins On A Messy Note

I have been a Prabhas fan ever since I saw him in Baahubali. But after the two brilliant Rajamouli films, I have been waiting to witness the charisma of the pan-India superstar on screen. As a North Indian audience, I really wish The RajaSaab turns out to be the film that justifies the magnanimous stature of the Rebel Star!

As expected, the film began with “The Rebel Saab” song, and since the Hindi lyrics are abrupt, they do not create a significant impact. Prabhas and Zarina Wahab play grandson and Dadi in the film, respectively, with Sanjay Dutt playing Prabhas’s missing Dadaji. The story begins with Prabhas launching a search for his Dadaji.

It has been almost 30 minutes, but the film has offered neither comedy nor horror, except for the beginning act, which lasted 2-3 minutes. Here are three thoughts I already have while watching almost 50 minutes of the film.

The Dialogues!

The Hindi dub is weird. I cannot get over a dialogue that said, ‘Ye Deepika ka chumban nahi hai!’ There are more such dialogues, but that is not the bigger issue here. This is just the tip of the iceberg, it seems. I am not sure, but I think Prabhas is two-timing as well!

Too Loud BGM

As I said, the film, till this point, is neither horror nor comedy. Bizarre and loud background music is trying to create intrigue about the story, but it is not helping. Literally nothing is happening except for some scattered scenes accompanied by very loud background music.

Prabhas Is Still Trying!

While the story is lost despite establishing this Dada Dadi ki kahani, Prabhas is still trying very hard to make this film a watchable piece. I am not sure if he’ll be able to pull this off, as it would eventually become exhausting, but hopefully it escalates into something decent quickly before I give up!

