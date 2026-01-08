Ever since it was announced that Yash’s next is titled Toxic: A Fairytale For GrownUps, the film has created enough intrigue! Now, the first look of the KGF star has been dropped, and while he is introduced as Raya in the film, I swear, I haven’t seen anything more tacky and lame in recent times, at least from an A-lister who is being hailed as a pan-India star!

Remember that era of the early 2000s, when you could not figure out what brand or product was being sold in commercials, since all the ads were suggestive, provocative, and downright sleazy! Right from selling coffee, to a perfume, to an innerwear, (remember ye to bada Toing Hai?!) all the ads were made on the same pallete!

Well, welcome back to that world as Raya from Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups indulges in a weird love-making scene while there is an entire gangster setup in the background. Yash, as Raya is in between a passionate love-making act while he preps to blow up an entire cemetery. It feels less like a shady deo ad until the explosion happens, to be honest!

Yash’s hat and beard seem to have more character than his character, Raya, which has been introduced in this 2-minute-long video. In an era where Indian cinema is pushing visual boundaries, Yash’s film arrives with a video that is weird, and unnecessary, with a desperate attempt to look edgy, spicy, and racy but ending up looking like a sleazefest! It is loud, it is messy, and it is blank! At least it does not work for me.

The aesthetic is heavily inspired by 70s pulp fiction. Honestly, when Yash promised a fairy tale for grown-ups, I did not contemplate that he was talking about a cringe-provocative genre that would just be some weird video, not making any sense. Hopefully, they will do better with the upcoming promos!

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Check out the introduction teaser here.

