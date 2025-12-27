It’s the season of patriotic films in Bollywood, and the recent successes Chhaava and Dhurandhar left us asking for more. Making an attempt in the genre is our Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. The official teaser of the Battle Of Galwan was unveiled a while ago, and I have only good things to say! Scroll below for a detailed review!

Decoding Battle Of Galwan Teaser

The 1-minute and 12-minute-long teaser began with a powerful voiceover by Salman Khan, impactful enough to channel the life of an Indian army officer during a high-altitude combat. Cut to another impactful glimpse of the Battle of Galwan, where a small group of our heroes are ready to take on a large group of rivals. They’ll be fighting against the force of nature, but refuse to give up as they swear to fight for our country till their last breath.

Battle Of Galwan Teaser Review

First things first, Salman Khan has not been able to impress us with their recent releases. But the teaser looks promising, convincing me that it could be his moment of redemption. He’s expanded his horizons as an actor and, hopefully, will deliver a fantastic performance as an army officer. Of course, there will be comparisons with recent war films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shershaah. However, what we’re looking forward to is the flavor of Bhaijaan and how he brings the character to life.

The screenplay keeps you hooked, instantly filling you with a sense of pride and pulling you straight into the warzone. The background score offers a fresh, stirring take on patriotism – one that genuinely makes you want to chant “Jai Hind.” The dialogues land well, and the cinematography stands out with its own distinct visual style. I’m excited to watch the trailer and hopefully, it will live upto the expectations.

More about The Battle Of Galwan

The Bollywood film showcases the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. It also features Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it will be released in theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026.

