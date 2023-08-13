Two years ago, Sidharth Malhotra embarked on a journey that not only enriched his career but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Portraying the iconic Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah was a rare opportunity that allowed him to delve deep into the life of a true hero.

Sidharth’s commitment to his role was evident as he immersed himself in the character, channeling Batra’s spirit, courage, and dedication. As the film completed its second year, the memories of its release are still fresh, and the love it garnered from viewers continues to resonate.

Sidharth Malhotra’s heartfelt reflection, “Yeh Dil Maange More,” encapsulates his gratitude for the chance to embody such a remarkable individual on screen. This anniversary not only commemorates a successful film but also pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Captain Vikram Batra.

Celebrating two years of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra took to social media and shared a heartfelt note in Hindi. He simply captioned it, “#2YearsOfShershaah ❤️🙏🏼”

Check out his post here:

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah starred Sidharth Malhotra in dual roles as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, alongside Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

