It was in 2015 that a man called SS Rajamouli changed the entire landscape for pan-India cinema with a film called Baahubali, and suddenly, we had a whole new set of opportunities waiting for Indian Cinema. But now it is almost 10 years, but this Baahubali hangover refuses to quit, and you will see a glimpse of it yet again in Mohanlal’s Vrrusshabha. The Hindi trailer of the film is devastating.

Looking at this trailer, the one thing I am sure about is that we all need to move on from Baahubali, to be honest. It feels like the makers took a time machine back to the discarded set and started again. I agree, Rajamouli made a masterpiece, but why has it turned into a blueprint?

Watching a powerhouse performer like Mohanlal – a man who rules the screen, looking exhausted, rehashing Baahubali is the least I would expect out of a Mohanlal film! I hope I am wrong, but looking at the trailer of Vrrusshabha, not much seems interesting or fresh! We get the same ingredients: a lost kingdom, a man seeking revenge, reincarnation (Magadheera effect), slow-motion sword fights, and a color palette that is mostly rustic yellow!

However, even when the script seems too beneath him, Mohanlal‘s screen presence is good. The visual effects in the trailer are okay. The action scenes do not seem innovative. Watching a talent like Mohanlal being used as a prop for a subpar film feels very superficial.

However, despite the flaws, the film might draw crowds initially due to Mohanlal’s massive stardom, but it is definitely looking like another casualty in the name of pan-India films. I think it is high time we retire the Baahubali blueprint.

Check out the trailer of Vrrusshabha here.

Advertisement

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Border 2 Teaser Review: Sunny Deol Is Gadar-ing As He Roars, “Himmat Hai To Aa, Ye Khada Hai Hindustan” – Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan & Ahan Shetty Form A Solid Clan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News