Kollywood got a massive shock last night with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan getting postponed. The film was all set to arrive in the theaters on January 9, 2026, on the ocassion of Sankranthi and Pongal. In fact, the film was all set to clash with Prabhas’s The Raja Saab as well. But turns out that Prabhas will enjoy a solo release!

Thalapathy Vijay Has Already Set A Record!

Interestingly, the pre-sales of Thalapathy Vijay‘s last film were getting a good response at the ticket window in India as well as overseas. In India, the film registered the 10th best ticket pre-sales for a Kollywood film on BMS already, surpassing Kanguva, Retro, and other biggies!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Pre-Sales – 450K Tickets Refunded!

BMS registered a ticket pre-sale of almost 450K for Jana Nayagan on BMS. It was all set to create some huge records, but the film’s release has been postponed, and now BMS has to refund these 450K tickets!

While the postponement is a temporary setback, the fact that the film managed to sell nearly half a million tickets in advance shows the level of craze for Thalapathy Vijay’s last outing.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales on BMS for Kollywood films that were released after 2023.

Coolie: 2.5 Million Leo: 2.2 Million Jailer: 1.19 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 Million Vettaiyan: 706K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Good Bad Ugly: 643K Amaran: 628K Indian 2: 626K Jana Nayagan: 450K*

* All the tickets will be refunded since the film is postponed!

Kanguva, with a ticket pre-sale of 386K on BMS, is again the tenth best-selling Kollywood film in advance on BMS. It will retain the spot, unless Jana Nayagan, yet again arrives with its advance sale hitting like a storm on the ticket window!

