The wait is finally over as Thalapathy Vijay’s fury locks horns with Bobby Deol’s fire in the trailer of Jana Nayagan. The Hindi version of the trailer is as good as the other regional trailers. The trailer seems to have cracked the right code for a box-office revolution. In fact, this glimpse seems to be powerful with its heart in the right place, as the content seems promising enough!

Is This Power VS People?

It seems like the film is exploring the concept of power vs people with a voice claiming, “Thalapathy Ko Touch Mat Karna, Tujhe Kaat Daalega!” The trailer also offers a promising part by Prakash Raj, and as Thalapathy Vijay enters the frame, it promises destruction with the dialogue and the action! He makes sure to turn the robinhood of the masses, taking revenge on corrupt politicians!

The tension escalates when we get our first look at Bobby Deol, who seems to be playing a cold, calculated shark. The clash isn’t just physical; it is also a war of ideologies, where Bobby promises to channel his Tabaahi mode for India’s destruction! But of course, our Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay, will be at our rescue!

Every scene in the trailer reminds us why Thalapathy Vijay is so celebrated in this country. The actor makes sure that he wins the frame with a whistle-worthy action scene or a dialogue, and the best part is that the film retains this anticipation and excitement with the Hindi trailer Jana Neta as well!

Coming to Bobby Deol, the man has turned into a beast after Animal. In fact, I started loving his transformation mode with Aashram itself, and now he is a full-fledged beast ready to lock horns with the heroes with a charisma that is unparalleled! Another hero of this trailer is Anirudh’s brilliant music. Even the background score pushes the trailer into a success zone!

With Vijay’s political aspirations in real life, his last film seems like an emotional farewell. With Bobby Deol‘s inclusion, it is a strategic move to capture the North Indian market. Positioned for a festive window, Jana Nayagan has no competition that can match its scale. In one of the scenes, Thalapathy Vijay tells a young girl, “Main Jo Bhi Karta Hun, Log Use Super Hi Bolte Hain!”

Check out the trailer of the film here.

Advertisement

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The RajaSaab Hindi Trailer Review: Prabhas Literally Turns A Joker & I’m Darr-o-fied To Begin My 2026, No Words For Sanjay Dutt’s Downfall From Dhurandhar To This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News