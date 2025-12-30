Just when I was excited to kickstart 2026 on a high cinematic note, Darling of the masses, Prabhas, is back in a way no one expected. The trailer of The RajaSaab has arrived, and honestly, I have no idea what is happening in this horror comedy world that has not one but two Prabhas and a very weird Sanjay Dutt, along with Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab.

The Hindi trailer seems to have dubbed Prabhas’s voice, something that is associated with Sharad Kelkar, but this new voice does not sync – probably psychologically, as we are used to listening to Sharad Kelkar! But that is not even the issue here, currently my thoughts are oscillating between What did I just watch? And why do I have to watch it at the beginning of 2025!

If you thought Kalki 2898 AD was Prabhas experimenting with genres, wait until you see him channeling his inner ‘Joker’ (no, literally he does that, watch the trailer). This horror-comedy cocktail in The RajaSaab currently looks very loud to me, and I am officially scared to enter 2026 as a Cinema buff, to be honest!

All I could understand is that Sanjay Dutt is a man with magical powers not put to good use! Prabhas is avenging someone along with Dutt, and Zarina Wahab is the Rani of an empire while she copies Ramya Krishnan’s sitting on the throne style from Baahubali’s Rajmata in a scene! I have recently watched Sanjay Dutt impressing the audience in Dhurandhar! What a downfall from SP Chaudhary Aslam to whatever he is doing in this film!

From playing menacing legends to whatever this is – a ghost? A tantrik? A goofy, angry, cursed ancestor? No idea. It just looks so over-the-top, and cringe. Why, Baba, why?

Prabhas surely rules the box office with his entertainers, but this one seems too dicey for now. Check out the trailer of The RajaSaab here.

