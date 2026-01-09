The RajaSaab, starring Prabhas, has finally made its way to the cinema screens. The initial reactions pouring in on X (formerly known as Twitter) are strong but mixed. While some people seemed to enjoy the fantasy aspect of the story, as well as Prabhas’s performance, others were quite disappointed by the film.

Fans began posting their thoughts on social media after stepping out of theaters, showing a mix of praise, criticism, and frustration.

Netizens React To The RajaSaab On X

One user shared that the “last 20 minutes of the movie is good.” However, he added that the screenplay can be somewhat complicated for the general audience. The viewer still called it a decent attempt and said fans of the genre can watch it once.

#TheRajaSaab review 3/n: last 20 minutes of the movie is good. But idi rural areas, b and c centers lo ekkadu.. too complicated screenplay. But good attempt though. If u like Pebbi you can watch once. — Kauphy (@Kauphy4) January 9, 2026

Another user directly tagged the director of the movie, Maruthi, and wrote, “I didn’t lose respect for you but you made sure that we lose respect for my hero by directing him, I don’t know why he did even act.” The user also compared the movie to Adipurush and labeled it a “horrible disaster” with a rating of 1/5.

@DirectorMaruthi – I didn’t lose respect for you but you made sure that we lose respect for my hero by directing him, I don’t know why he did even act !! I thought Adipurush was the lowest but you made sure it wasn’t !! Horrible & Disaster – 1/5#TheRajaSaab #RaajaSaab — Unfiltered Cinema (@unfilter_art) January 9, 2026

A stronger reaction came from a user who called it “The biggest disaster of 2026.” The X user criticised the movie for “poor VFX”, “weak screenplay”, lack of “proper horror”, lengthy runtime, and outdated story. The netizen questioned why Prabhas would choose such a script despite being a pan-India star.

THE BIGGEST DISASTER OF 2026 #TheRajaSaab : BELOW-PAR FILM 😶 • Poor VFX

• Weak screenplay

• No proper horror

• Too lengthy

• Outdated Story Why did #Prabhas choose this kind of script?

He is now a Pan-India star, yet he is doing this type of film 😬 DOOMED… pic.twitter.com/PFv9zKnqyi — SKB (@sanatana_simha) January 9, 2026

On the other side, a few users enjoyed the Telugu film. One viewer praised the “hospital scene” and said it features “Prabhas’ career-best performance.” He described the writing as unexpectedly good and summed it up as a solid watch.

#TheRajaSaab – Hospital Scene – Prabhas’ career best performance Unexpected writing from Maruthi.. Overall Bagundi.. Good one! — Yashwanth (@TheYashwanthh) January 9, 2026

Another user called The RajaSaab a “solid entertainer,” and praised Prabhas’ screen presence. However, more reactions flowed in that were completely negative. One viewer wrote, “Just finished watching Rajasaab, undoubtedly Prabhas’s weakest film.”

Just finished watching Rajasaab, undoubtedly Prabhas’s weakest film #TheRajaSaab — Ramki (@YoungTgrNTR) January 9, 2026

Amid the negativity, one netizen strongly defended the film, calling it a “BLOCKBUSTER.” He claimed that a few fans are spreading negativity because they can’t digest the movie’s success.

#TheRajaSaab is a BLOCKBUSTER.

Some fandoms are spreading negativity simply because they can’t digest its success.

Facts don’t care about insecurity. 🔥👑#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/F4RB797r8q — Being JonSnow (@Jon_snow673) January 9, 2026

Overall Verdict

Based on early X reactions, The Raja Saab has emerged as one of the most divisive Prabhas films in recent times. While a section of fans appreciated the emotional moments, climax, and Prabhas’s performance, a large number of viewers criticized the movie’s poor writing, weak technical work, and complicated narration.

The RajaSaab Plot

The plot of the movie revolves around a young man who claims his ancestral property as a means to overcome a financial deficit. However, his reign as RajaSaab involves some unforeseen circumstances.

Check out the trailer of The RajaSaab below:

