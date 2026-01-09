Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, everyone has been eagerly awaiting the release of Prabhas’ next film, The RajaSaab. Finally, it arrived in theaters today, and going by the early reactions, the film has opened to a mixed reception. Irrespective of word of mouth, the film is likely to score well at the Indian box office on its day 1, thanks to Prabhas’ stardom. However, the start won’t meet the standards set by the actor, and the advance booking has given us a clear indication of this. Keep reading for a detailed report!

No advance bookings in Telangana dent The RajaSaab’s pre-sales

Lately, many Tollywood biggies have suffered while waiting for ticket rate hikes from the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the case of the latest fantasy horror comedy entertainer, things worsened as hikes were approved by the Telangana government at midnight, and no bookings had been opened until then. This directly impacted the film’s opening-day pre-sales, as the Baahubali star enjoys a massive fan base in Telangana.

Records the lowest day 1 pre-sales for Prabhas in the post-Baahubali 2 era

Backed by the strong support from Andhra Pradesh, The RajaSaab managed to conclude day 1 advance booking by selling 5.62 lakh tickets, as per Sacnilk. Out of this, the original Telugu version contributed 4.92 lakh tickets. The Hindi-dubbed version sold only 52.9K tickets. In Tamil, it witnessed a sale of 15K tickets, followed by 1.5K tickets in Kannada and 1.3K tickets in Malayalam.

In terms of collection, The RajaSaab grossed 15.31 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through day 1 pre-sales. The number looks good in isolation, considering that Telangana bookings didn’t really open completely. However, if we look at it overall, it’s the lowest opening-day pre-sales for Prabhas in the post-Baahubali 2 era. Shockingly, it failed to surpass Radhe Shyam, which is considered the actor’s least-hyped movie post-Baahubali 2.

Take a look at the day 1 advance bookings of Prabhas’ movies since Baahubali 2:

Baahubali 2 – 80 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 55.11 crores Salaar – 48.94 crores Saaho – 35 crores+ Adipurush – 26.39 crores Radhe Shyam – 23.22 crores The RajaSaab – 15.31 crores

