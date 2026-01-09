Josh Safdie’s sports drama Marty Supreme has received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. The film boasts an impressive 94% critics’ score and an 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Leading man Timothée Chalamet has already taken home the Best Actor trophy at the recently held Critics’ Choice Awards, and attention is now shifting to how the film performs across the rest of the awards season. This growing buzz could prove crucial in drawing more audiences to theaters in the coming weeks.

Marty Supreme has grossed $70.1 million worldwide, surpassing its estimated production budget of $65 million. However, the film still has a significant climb ahead, with its projected break-even point estimated to be approximately $162.5 million, assuming the 2.5x multiplier rule. Whether it can reach that milestone remains a key question.

Marty Supreme Domestic Share & Next 2025 Target

Interestingly, North America has driven the film’s box office performance so far, accounting for roughly 87.3% of its total earnings, or $61.2 million. With Marty Supreme set to open in several major overseas markets throughout January and February, its international share is expected to grow further in the near term.

Among 2025 releases, it has already outperformed the North American totals of Karate Kid: Legends ($52.6 million), The Naked Gun ($52.7 million), and, most recently, the John Wick spin-off Ballerina ($58.1 million), as per Box Office Mojo. The film is now closing in on the domestic earnings of the crime thriller Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Read on to find out how much more Marty Supreme needs to earn to surpass it at the North American box office.

Marty Supreme vs. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme compares with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, based on Box Office Mojo data.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $61.2 million

International: $8.9 million

Worldwide: $70.1 million

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $61.9 million

International: $157.7 million

Worldwide: $219.6 million

As the above figures indicate, the sports drama is currently behind the heist threequel by roughly $700K in domestic earnings. At its current pace, Marty Supreme is expected to outgross the third installment of the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t franchise very soon.

Marty Supreme Vs. A24’s Highest-Grossing Film – Domestic Box Office

At present, A24’s highest-grossing film at the North American box office remains the Academy Award-winning comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned $77.2 million domestically. To surpass that benchmark, Marty Supreme needs to add roughly $16 million more in domestic ticket sales. Given its current box office momentum and the likelihood of an awards-season boost, the Timothée Chalamet-led film is well positioned to clear the mark and potentially become A24’s highest-grossing North American release.

What’s Marty Supreme All About?

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

