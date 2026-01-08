Zootopia 2 continues its dominant domestic box office run in the US, even after 42 days since its release. The animated sequel shows no signs of slowing down as it plays across 3,285 theaters, despite shedding 85 locations last weekend. The audience interest remains firm, and ticket sales continue to flow at a pace few animated films manage this deep into their release cycle. The film already sits among record holders, having entered the billion-dollar club and standing as Disney’s highest-grossing animated title.

Zootopia 2 Tuesday Earnings Deliver Another Notable Milestone

Zootopia 2 has already collected a massive $1.5 billion globally (as per Box Office Mojo), with domestic earnings standing at $367.1 million, and overseas markets having delivered a staggering $1.2 billion.

The past Tuesday added another solid chapter to the run. Zootopia 2 earned $1.3 million for the day, reflecting a 20.1% drop from Monday’s $1.7 million. The comparison to last Tuesday shows a sharper 79.2% decline from the holiday-boosted $6.6 million. Even with that drop, the film secured the 4th-highest 6th Tuesday earnings of all time for Thanksgiving animations. Only Frozen 2 with $4 million, Moana with $2.1 million, and Frozen with $1.9 million stand ahead.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $367.1 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $1.5 billion

Domestic Total Nears The $400 Million Mark

Current trends suggest the domestic total is heading toward a major milestone. A $400 million finish now looks nearly secured, with daily numbers running close to 2013’s Frozen while nearly doubling Moana 2. Besides, continued performance at this level opens the door for totals moving beyond $450 million.

Domestic Box Office Outlook For Zootopia 2

Attention now shifts to the coming days as the film eyes a $400 million to $420 million domestic run. The upcoming weekend performance will reveal whether the film can keep matching Frozen’s trajectory and extend its remarkable box office story even further.

