Bha Bha Ba, or Bhayam (Fear), Bhakti (Devotion), Bahumanam (Respect), marked Mollywood actor Dileep’s latest attempt to make a splash in the industry and recapture his long-lost box office magic. To make that happen, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan all came together, with financial backing from Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. It was truly an all-hands-on-deck effort. The film hit theatres on 18 December 2025 and is now set to arrive on OTT in January 2026.

When & Where To Watch Bha Bha Ba On OTT?

Bha Bha Ba will start streaming on ZEE5 from 16 January 2026 onwards. The OTT platform has officially confirmed the release. However, the film is likely to be available only in Malayalam, which is a bit of a bummer for the pan-India viewers.

Bha Bha Ba: Plot & Storyline

A spoof style, absurd action comedy that chronicles the journey of a mentally ill, orphaned gold smuggling gangster who kidnaps the state’s Chief Minister. Instead of making demands, he asks the public to share their grievances so he can pass them on to the CM. Meanwhile, the police are left baffled. Who is this kidnapper? Why is he doing this? And what exactly is his ultimate goal?

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Performance

Bha Bha Ba was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. As per available data, by 31 December 2025, the film had managed a worldwide gross of 45.08 crores. However, on its 12th and 13th days, it collected only 20 lakhs net. With ticket sales declining day by day, the total net collection by the end of day 13 stood at just around 27.08 crores.

