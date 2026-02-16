After a theatrical run that sparked mixed reactions, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is now gearing up for its OTT debut. The Malayalam action comedy created solid pre-release buzz, especially with its quirky wrestling theme and a cameo by Mammootty. Now, the film is ready to find a wider audience on streaming.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishaan Shoukath in key roles. With its blend of humor, action, and nostalgia-packed wrestling drama, Chatha Pacha aims to strike a chord with viewers who may have missed it in theaters.

When & Where To Watch Chatha Pacha On OTT?

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies will begin streaming on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The film will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform dropped the update on its Instagram account.

In addition to the original Malayalam version, viewers will also have the option to watch dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience across India. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, making it a compact weekend watch.

Chatha Pacha Plot

A group of youngsters, inspired by WWE matches they watched on television as children, decide to bring the idea to Kochi. Their concept of amateur, costumed wrestling captivates the locals, and even local rowdies become part of the events. However, the good times do not last forever, and trouble soon emerges.

Chatha Pacha Cast & Crew

Chatha Pacha stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, Mammootty, Siddique, Vedhika Sreekumar, Ishan Shoukath, Syamaprakash M.S., Carmen S Mathew, Vyshnav Biju, Tosh Christy, Zarin Shihab, and Thezni Khan.

The film is directed by Adhvaith Nayar, who also provided the story, with the screenplay and dialogues developed by Sanoop Thykoodam. Music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed and Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The art direction is handled by Sunil Das, while the costumes are designed by Melwy J.

The film is produced by Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ritesh Ramakrishnan, and Shihan Shoukath under the banner of Reel World Entertainment.

Chatha Pacha Trailer

