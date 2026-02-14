We are set to get a new Kannada psychological mystery crime thriller series, starring Vijay Raghavendra. If you enjoy crime thrillers packed with mystery and dark twists, Raakshasa might be your next binge. The upcoming Kannada psychological series has already grabbed attention with its eerie trailer and intense storyline. With Vijay Raghavendra stepping into the role of a determined cop, expectations are quite high among thriller fans.

The series is directed by Suhan Prasad, who also co-wrote the series with Apoorv Kumar. Reportedly, Raakshasa is said to be inspired by the 2022 Tamil series Vilangu, which was highly successful, and it has a Hindi adaptation titled Janaawar: The Beast Within (2025). However, judging by the trailers of all three versions, the upcoming Kannada series Raakshasa appears quite different from its Tamil and Hindi counterparts.

When & Where To Watch: Raakshasa (2026)

ZEE5 has officially confirmed that Raakshasa will start streaming from February 20, 2026. The series will be available exclusively on ZEE5, meaning viewers will need an active subscription to watch it. Once released, all episodes are expected to drop together, making it ideal for a weekend binge-watch. Viewers can also access the show in HD quality with subtitle options, depending on regional availability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Kannada (@zee5kannada)

Raakshasa Plot

A string of missing person cases is reported, while bodies found along riverbanks are believed to be victims of crocodile attacks. However, the investigation reveals inconsistencies that do not match typical animal behavior, raising suspicions of cult rituals at play. As the mystery deepens, the police are forced to navigate the thin line between rationality, faith, and duty.

Raakshasa: Cast & Crew

Raakshasa is directed by Suhan Prasad, who co-wrote the script with Apoorv Kumar. The series stars Vijay Raghavendra, Mayuri Kyatari, Jahangir MS, Appanna Ramadurga, Avinash, Sushmita Jagappa, Abhijith, Mahadev Hadapad, and Hulugappa Kattimani. The project has two editors, Bhuvanesh Manivannan and A. S. Aravind. It is produced by Tarun Sudhir under the banner Tharun Sudhir Kreativ.

Raakshasa Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Paradise Release Date Announced: Nani & Srikanth Odela’s Next Sparks Buzz With Dark, Bloody Poster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News