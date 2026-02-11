Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead role and directed by Nithish Sahadev, has been an impressive box-office success. The film was released in theaters during the Sankranti festival window, and it will soon be released on OTT for home audiences.

The comedy was reportedly made on a budget of just ₹10 crore. Recent reports claim the film has grossed ₹38.26 crore worldwide, of which ₹35.06 crore came from India.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release Date

Netflix has officially confirmed that Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil will be released on February 12, 2026. In addition to the original Tamil version, the film will be dubbed into Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu, covering the four major South Indian languages.

TTT Plot

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political dark comedy that follows Jeevarathnam, a local politician played by Jiiva. He takes charge of organizing Ilavarasu’s daughter, Sowmya’s, wedding, portrayed by Prarthana Nathan. The wedding is set to take place at the bride’s home, but complications arise when a death occurs in the neighboring house.

With the family planning to conduct the funeral at the same time as the wedding, a tense conflict unfolds, leaving Jeevarathnam to navigate the situation while balancing politics, emotions, and chaos.

