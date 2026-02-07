Mollywood has always had a strong affinity for horror comedies. In the past, even films marketed as straight horror usually featured a few comic stretches, a balance that worked well with audiences. However, in recent years, horror comedies have clearly emerged as a distinct genre, separate from standard horror, with filmmakers consciously leaning into humor as much as scares. This evolution has resulted in several notable successes, including Aakasha Ganga (1999), Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015), Romancham (2023), Hello Mummy (2024), and Sumathi Valavu (2025), among many others. Against this rich backdrop of Malayalam horror comedies, the focus today is on the recently released OTT title Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, and whether it is worth your time.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders: Plot & Storyline

Set in the early 2000s in a remote village called Nellikkampoyil, the story revolves around locals who believe that Kooli, a god-like supernatural being worshipped by the people, is the protector of their land. Soon, however, suspicion arises that Kooli is unhappy with the villagers following the appearance of a terrifying creature with a man’s body and a cattle’s legs, which prowls the village at night.

Against this backdrop, the protagonist Shyam, played by Mathew Thomas, has a blossoming romantic relationship with Dhanya, portrayed by Meenakshi Unnikrishnan. When Dhanya is attacked by the mysterious creature, Shyam and his friends step in to uncover who is really behind the terror. Before facing the enemy, whether supernatural or human, Shyam must first confront and overcome his own personal challenges.

Should You Watch Nellikkampoyil Night Riders?

Overall, the film is technically sound. Abilash Shankar’s cinematography, especially the night sequences, stands out, while music composers Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira do an effective job of creating the right atmosphere and mood. The art direction and costumes also suit the period the film aims to portray.

However, the script is where the film falters. The writing is largely predictable, and most characters feel underwritten and shallow. To make matters worse, the performances are uneven. They are not outright bad, but they lack the conviction needed to elevate the material. Some comedic moments work, while others fall flat.

In the end, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a film you can watch at least once, but it remains a largely forgettable experience. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.

