After a long period marked by commercial setbacks as a solo lead actor, Nivin Pauly made a frankly unexpected comeback late last year with the commercial success of Sarvam Maya. Riding on the heels of that film, Baby Girl (2026), hit theatres, and the film underperformed with both audiences and critics and soon turned into a commercial failure. Now, Nivin Pauly’s Baby Girl is set to make its way to OTT. Scroll down to find out the platform and release date.

When & Where To Watch Baby Girl On OTT?

Nivin Pauly’s starrer Baby Girl will begin streaming on SonyLIV from 12 February 2026. The streaming platform has officially confirmed the OTT release of the medical drama thriller film.

Baby Girl: Plot & Storyline?

Baby Girl is a medical thriller in which Nivin Pauly plays a hospital attendant accused of kidnapping a newborn baby. But did he really take the child, or is someone else responsible? As the police assume his guilt and the situation turns grim. Nivin is forced to take matters into his own hands, launching a parallel investigation to clear his name and uncover the truth.

Baby Girl: Director, Lead & Supporting Cast?

The film stars Nivin Pauly, Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, Alphy Panjikaran, Jaffer Idukki, Aditi Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Nisha Sarangh, Azeez Nedumangad, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, and others. The film is directed by Arun Varma, with the script written by Sanjay and Bobby. Music is composed by Sam C.S., cinematography is handled by Faiz Siddik, and editing is done by Shyjith Kumaran. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames.

