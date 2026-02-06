Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Anaganaga Oka Raju was theatrically released on 14 January 2026 during Sankranti and has emerged as a success story. Strong positive word of mouth from both critics and audiences helped the film gain momentum. Made on a modest budget, the Maari directorial is now set to arrive on a streaming platform for home audiences. Within just 20 days of its release, the film managed to collect a worldwide gross of 81.84 crores, with 61.69 crores coming from the domestic Indian market. Here is when and where you can stream this Telugu comedy drama.

When & Where To Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju On OTT?

As per 123telugu, Netflix has confirmed the streaming date for Anaganaga Oka Raju on its platform itself, listing the movie in the coming soon section. The film is set to premiere on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. However, Netflix has not yet made any official social media announcement or issued a press release regarding the OTT release. The date, nevertheless, aligns with the usual 28-day or four-week theatrical to OTT window.

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Plot & Storyline

A light-hearted family comedy drama in which Naveen Polishetty plays Raju. His family was once wealthy, but his grandfather squandered their financial base. Raju now wants to marry into a rich family so he can enjoy his wife’s financial security. Charulatha, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, appears to be his ticket to achieving this. But is there more to Charulatha than meets the eye at first glance?

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Lead & Supporting Cast

The film is written through a collaborative effort between writer Chinmayi Ghatrazu and lead actor Naveen Polishetty, with Maari serving as the director. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, while the rest of the cast includes Faria Abdullah, Saanve Megghana, Nag Raj Kottu, and others. The cinematography is handled by J. Yuvaraj, with music composed by Mickey J. Meyer. The film is edited by Vamsi Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South!

Must Read: Parasakthi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Political Drama Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News