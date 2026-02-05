The Tamil political drama Parasakthi is set to premiere on the streaming space after its modest theatrical run. The film was released in theatres on January 10, 2026, but turned out to be a box office dud. It reportedly managed to earn only about ₹79.4 crores against a production budget of ₹150-250 crores.

However, the film now expects to make a fresh start in the OTT space, targeting a new set of audiences. It will be interesting to see if OTT viewers can redeem the movie’s theatrical slump with their approval.

Parasakthi OTT Release Date & Platform

ZEE5 is set to premiere the much-anticipated political action drama Parasakthi on February 7, 2026. The movie will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada from Saturday.

Parasakthi Cast & Crew

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures, the film brings to life a powerful chapter from Tamil Nadu’s socio-political history. It stars Sivakarthikeyan in a compelling lead role as Chezhiyan, a principled young man who becomes deeply involved in the protests opposing the imposition of Hindi as an official language in Tamil Nadu.

Other cast members include Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Rana Daggubati, Dev Ramnath, and Basil Joseph.

Parasakthi Plot

Set against the backdrop of the 1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition agitation, Parasakthi explores themes of identity, self-respect, and resistance through an emotionally charged narrative of two brothers drawn into a defining movement of their time. The period drama revolves around Chezhiyan and his brother, Chinnadurai, both of whom become involved in the struggle to prevent Hindi from becoming the primary language in their home state.

