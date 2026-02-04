Parasakthi was released amid high hopes, and it had the potential to score big due to the indefinite postponement of Jana Nayagan. However, it failed to capitalize on the lack of competition and the Pongal holidays. Mounted on a big budget, it turned out to be a big disappointment at the Indian box office. Now, it is heading for a lifetime collection less than Maaveeran. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

How much did Parasakthi earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?

The Tamil political action drama has completely slowed down now, and its daily collection has dropped below 5 lakh. On the fourth Tuesday, day 25, it earned 2 lakh, showing no drop from day 24’s 2 lakh. Overall, it has earned 52.38 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 61.8 crores.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (6-day) – 36.25 crores

Week 2 – 14.9 crores

Week 3 – 1.05 crores

Day 21 – 3 lakh

Day 22 – 5 lakh

Day 23 – 6 lakh

Day 24 – 2 lakh

Day 25 – 2 lakh

Total – 52.38 crores

To end its run below Maaveeran

With collections falling as low as 2 lakh per day, it’s clear that Parasakthi won’t generate significant earnings going forward. Currently, it’s the sixth-highest-grossing Sivakarthikeyan film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era, and it’ll end the run in the same position, standing below Maaveeran (53.53 crores).

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Amaran – 220.05 crores Don – 77.86 crores Doctor – 69.36 crores Madharaasi – 62.82 crores Maaveeran – 53.53 crores Parasakthi – 52.38 crores (25 days) Ayalaan – 49.68 crores Prince – 27.47 crores

More about the film

The Kollywood biggie is helmed by Sudha Kongara and also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles. It is produced by Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures, and was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crores.

