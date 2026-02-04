Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, and others, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, the film opened on a decent note and carried the momentum forward, even on weekdays. As a result, it has become a success story and is now set to secure a hit verdict in the coming days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

The Malayalam horror-comedy entertainer released in theaters on January 30. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been decent to good so far. Such a reception is helping the film find its audience even on weekdays. In fact, the collections on Monday and Tuesday were much higher than those on opening day.

How much did Prakambanam earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

As per the latest collection update, Prakambanam earned 72 lakh on its first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 77 lakh, it dropped by just 6.49%. However, compared to day 1’s 38 lakh, the film scored 89.47% higher. Overall, it has earned 4.12 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 4.86 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 38 lakh

Day 2 – 85 lakh

Day 3 – 1.4 crores

Day 4 – 77 lakh

Day 5 – 72 lakh

Total – 4.12 crores

Prakambanam is a success!

Prakambanam was made at an estimated budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 4.12 crore net so far, thus making a full recovery and enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 12 lakh. Calculated further, it equals 3% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

To be considered a clean hit, the Ganapathi starrer must deliver 100% returns at the Indian box office, which will be achieved with a net collection of 8 crores. So, the Mollywood horror-comedy film needs to earn 3.88 crores more to become a clean hit, which is an easy target and will be accomplished in the next few days.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crores

India net collection – 4.12 crores

ROI – 12 lakh

ROI% – 3%

Verdict – Plus

