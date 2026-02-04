Rani Mukerji’s action thriller Mardaani 3 managed to pass the Monday test. The YRF production isn’t performing as expected, but it is decent given competition from Border 2 and Dhurandhar. It has recovered 37% of its estimated budget. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the official update, Mardaani 3 earned 2.75 crores on day 5. It witnessed a slight improvement courtesy of the discounted ticket prices. There’s stiff competition from Border 2, which is dominating the screens along with Dhurandhar, which refuses to conclude its run.

In 5 days, Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial has accumulated 22.40 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 26.43 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 4 crores

Day 2: 6 crores

Day 3: 7.25 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.75 crores

Total: 22.40 crores

Is it possible to achieve success?

Mardaani 3 is reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. In 5 days, the makers have recovered 37% of the estimated cost. Rani Mukerji‘s film still needs to collect 37.60 crores more to enter the safe zone. The clock is ticking as new releases will arrive on Valentine’s Day, and it will be survival of the fittest. The word-of-mouth is underwhelming, and the strong competition could impact its box office run.

Currently, the action thriller stands at the last spot in the franchise. It is chasing the lifetime of Mardaani, which concluded its Indian journey at 36 crores net.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 5

Budget – 60 crores

India net – 22.40 crores

Budget recovery – 37%

India gross – 26.43 crores

