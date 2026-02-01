Rani Mukerji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy avatar is making sure that the box office feels the heat of the cop-drama. Mardaani 3 continues its victory lap at the ticket windows, and in fact, it is performing slightly better than the last big female-led film, Maa, starring Kajol! While both actresses have always shared a good hold at the box office, the numbers suggest that Rani is currently ready to overtake the benchmark set by Maa’s first-weekend sales.

Rani Mukerji Overtakes Kajol

Looking at the two-day data on BookMyShow, Rani Mukerji has shown a stronger trajectory over its first 48 hours compared to what Maa achieved during its release last year. After 2 days, Maa stood at a total ticket sales of 216.41K on BMS, while Rani Mukerji’s cop drama stands at 232.45K, including pre-sales.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, Mardaani 3 registered a ticket sale of 124.72K on BMS. This is slightly higher than Maa. Kajol’s horror film registered a ticket sales of 101.14K on day 2 of its theatrical run! This clearly shows that Rani Mukerji is outshining Kajol’s horror drama at the ticket window!

Interestingly, the two films are at par at the box office as well. While Rani Mukerji’s cop drama stands in the range of 10 – 11 crore in two days at the box office in India, Maa registered a net collection of 11.19 crore at the box office in two days.

Mardaani 3 VS Maa’s 1st Weekend Sales!

Currently, Rani Mukerji is at a shortage of only 81K tickets to surpass the first weekend ticket sales of Maa on BMS. Kajol‘s horror film finished its first weekend with a solid 313K ticket sales on BMS. Currently, Mardaani 3 stands at 232.45K in two days – that is almost 74% of Maa’s opening weekend sales.

This means Rani Mukerji needs only 81K more sales on Sunday to officially outnumber Kajol’s first-weekend BMS sales. Considering Rani Mukerji’s film selling 124K tickets on Saturday alone, it is almost certain that the film will cross this 81K requirement by Sunday afternoon, setting a new high for female-led films in this bracket.

