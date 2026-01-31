Rani Mukerji has arrived with Mardaani 3, but the response has been bittersweet. While the action thriller has scored a better opening than its predecessor, the expectations were much higher. Even at the worldwide box office, it has opened just slightly better than Mardaani 2. Scroll below for the day 1 global update!

Mardaani 3 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the latest update, Mardaani 3 has grossed 2.73 crores on day 1 of its overseas run. The figures are respectable, considering the strong competition from Border 2 and Dhurandhar. The real test begins now. Word of mouth is mixed, as expectations were much higher for Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial. It is now to be seen whether it can build the required momentum during the opening weekend.

Back in 2019, Mardaani 2 had made an international opening of around 1 crore gross. In comparison, Rani Mukerji’s threequel has performed 173% higher, which is commendable!

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 1

At the domestic box office, the threequel has amassed 4.72 crore gross. Combined with the overseas opening, the worldwide total of Mardaani 3 lands at 7.45 crore gross on day 1.

Rani Mukerji starrer should have ideally at least clocked a double-digit score, considering the massive success of its predecessors. It remained only 38% higher than Mardaani 2, which had brought in 5.40 crore gross on its opening day globally! One could say that the competition from Border 2 is impacting the journey, but even the reviews aren’t upto the mark, which is restricting the word-of-mouth from growing.

How much does it need to become the #1 grosser in the franchise?

Mardaani 2 is currently the highest-grossing film in the franchise with worldwide lifetime of 67.12 crore gross. On the other hand, Mardaani had closed its global run, accumulating 59.55 crore gross. Only time will tell where Rani Mukerji’s 2026 release will eventually land.

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net – 4 crores

India gross – 4.72 crores

Overseas gross – 2.73 crores

Worldwide gross – 7.45 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office: Closer Than Ever To The 300 Crore Club, Will Ranveer Singh Join The League Of Shah Rukh Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News