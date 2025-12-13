Bollywood star Kajol is known for her bold personality and unfiltered opinions. But she had kept her thoughts on dealing with her parents’ divorce private. Born to veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol was just four years old when her parents mutually decided to end their marriage.

This was not an easy phase in the actress’s life. She revealed her opinion about the separation in an interview earlier this year.

Kajol On Her Parents’ Divorce

Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee fell in love after they met on the sets of Ek Baar Mooskura Do. They got married in 1973 and soon welcomed their two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha. However, the couple found it difficult to stay together and decided to part ways soon after.

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Kajol opened up about that period of her life. She said, “I have to give kudos to them. My parents were very clear on one point: that it does not matter if we are separated or not, but we will always be together for you. The decisions we make for you will always be made together.”

The veteran actress did understand what was going on even as a child. However, it was only after she reached adulthood that she was truly able to appreciate the maturity her parents had demonstrated at that time.

“I questioned it at that time, but I understood it. As an adult today, I can take that call and understand how brave it was as well to take that decision on both their parts,” she added.

Kajol further shared that her parents always focused on doing what they believed was right for their daughters. And that probably helped her circumvent the difficult period as a child.

Kajol On Her Upbringing

In a special episode of Netflix’s Behensplaining, Kajol addressed her parents’ divorce and revealed that it never had a negative influence on her. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared, “I had the most amazing upbringing ever. I am very lucky to have been brought up by such forward-thinking, amazing people. … I loved my father separately, I loved my mother separately, and I loved them together as well.”

However, the most important thing is that Kajol’s parents didn’t let their differences hinder their daughter’s progress in life. That is also why the Bollywood star is grateful to them and appreciates the sacrifices they made on her behalf.

