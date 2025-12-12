2026 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for movie lovers, especially those excited to watch actresses take on bold, genre-defying roles. From biopics and romantic dramas to high-octane spy thrillers, the leading ladies of Indian cinema are gearing up to set the screens ablaze and redefine the year’s entertainment landscape. Power-packed actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to dominate the screens next year.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is currently the most in-demand actress in Hindi cinema, with a string of upcoming releases already on the horizon. She is paired alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Some pictures from the sets have skyrocketed excitement among lovers of grand romantic drama. Alia will also take action with Alpha, serving as a striking contrast in genre to the YRF spy thriller, co-starring Sharvari.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wowed the audience in Tere Ishk Main, wrapping up 2025 with a blast. Next year, she is set to bring her on-screen charm and softness in Cocktail 2, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Known for bringing an effortless ease to lighthearted characters, the actress has proven to be the top choice for effortless and high-glamour entertainment.

Triptii Dimri

Following her breakout success, Triptii Dimri is all set to define the space of romantic action thrillers with O Romeo, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Going by her acting range and the ability to disappear behind characters, she’s setting the stage for something entirely extraordinary! The film will release in theaters on February 14, 2026. In addition to this, she also has Spirit in the pipeline, co-starring Prabhas and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rashmika Mandanna

A pan-Indian actress, Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for Cocktail 2, sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She can also be seen in the next part of the Pushpa franchise, as well as Mysaa, showcasing her drive to balance mainstream Bollywood with South Indian appeal.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is entering the space of period drama with V Shantaram, an upcoming biopic on the visionary maestro V. Shantaram, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will essay the real-life role of Jayashree, a legendary actress who has been a founding figure of the Indian film industry of today and the wife of V. Shantaram.

She is also gearing up for Vvan: Force of the Forrest, a mythological folk thriller also starring Sidharth Malhotra. Reportedly, she is also reuniting with John Abraham for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biographical action film, where she will portray Preeti Maria, the wife of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. According to reports, she has also teamed up with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt for Ranger, a tentatively titled action-adventure film slated for a 2026 release.

At times when actresses are going all guns blazing across genres and industries, whose 2026 film are you most eager to watch?

