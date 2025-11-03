The release date of Yash Raj Films’ highly-awaited action entertainer, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt, has been officially postponed. The production giant confirmed the update, revealing that the VFX for Alpha requires more time to present the film in its visually best shape to the audience.

Alpha Delayed To 2026

According to the latest update, Alpha will now be released in theaters on April 17, 2026. A YRF spokesperson said, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

Another top trade source mentioned, “Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regards to timelines which was seeming unrealistic. So, the push of release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending and that’s why Alpha is releasing in April and not February.”

More About Alpha

Alpha is an upcoming action-thriller and part of the YRF Spy Universe. It stars Alia Bhatt in the leading role alongside Sharvari. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The movie also marks Alia’s first outing with Yash Raj Films and welcomes the actress into the YRF Spy Universe that has been graced by the biggest superstars of our country.

The action entertainer will present Alia in a brand-new action avatar. The actress, alongside Sharvari, will go head-to-head against Bobby Deol in a brutal showdown. Alpha is also the first female-led action film in India, with Alia and Sharvari teaming up to achieve something that audiences have never seen women do on screen before.

