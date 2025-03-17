Acclaimed actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has reportedly joined the cast of Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha. The film, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is set to be a significant addition to YRF’s expanding Spy Universe.

This addition is bound to increase the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated movie. Dibyendu is known for his powerful performances in projects like Criminal Justice, Rocket Boys, and the recently announced Gulabi.

His inclusion adds depth to the stellar ensemble cast of Alpha. While the makers are keeping details of Dibyendu Bhattacharya’s role under wraps, insiders suggest he will play a pivotal character integral to the film’s high-octane narrative.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features industry heavyweights Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film promises a gripping storyline, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and a fresh dynamic, with acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt and Munjya fame Sharvari leading the charge.

