The teaser of Sikandar Naache, the latest song from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, is now available for fans to see! Salman Khan’s dance moves and Rashmika Mandanna’s charm are bound to sweep away the audience. The movie, directed by A R Murugadoss, is one of the biggest releases of the year, all set to hit the screens on Eid 2025.

While the audience is already hooked after watching the aced teaser of Sikandar, the songs are further building excitement. After Zohra Jabeen and Bam Bam Bhole, the makers released a teaser of Sikandar Naache today. Every week, the makers release assets, building more and more anticipation among fans to enter the world of Sikandar.

This song promises to set the stage on fire with cool, swag-worthy hook steps. It reunites superstar Salman Khan, visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and choreographer Ahmed Khan after the blockbuster Jumme Ki Raat from Kick.

With this reunion, Sikandar Naache is to be yet another chartbuster from the trio. The grand setup and the massive crowd of dancers who flew from Turkey specially for this song, promise an explosion tomorrow. So, stay tuned and wait for Sikandar Naache to arrive tomorrow!

As excitement reaches a fever pitch, the buzz around Sikandar is unstoppable! Fans can expect a game-changing cinematic experience this Eid 2025 as the one and only Salman Khan makes his highly anticipated return to the big screen. Joined by the dazzling Rashmika Mandanna, the duo promises an unforgettable ride.

Produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by the legendary A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to redefine the action-packed blockbuster. With jaw-dropping thrills and heart-racing surprises in store, this film is poised to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride like never before. The countdown has begun, and the excitement will only soar higher!

