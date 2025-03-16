Shah Rukh Khan made the biggest comeback ever in the history of Hindi cinema with Pathaan. The film was an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office, grossing well over 1000 crores. Now, with the second installment ready to come out, expectations are sky-high. Amid the huge buzz already, some reports suggest that Pathaan 2 is going to witness the biggest casting coup ever, and below is all you need to know!

Backed by YRF, the Spy Universe is one of the biggest cinematic universes of Indian cinema. After witnessing mega hits in the past, the universe is ready to set the box office on fire with upcoming magnum opuses. Among those, the Pathaan sequel is the potential blockbuster, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a historic affair.

While Shah Rukh Khan alone is enough to generate crazy numbers, the makers are reportedly planning a mega addition to the cast. According to reports, besides SRK and Deepika Padukone, the makers are in talks to cast one big superstar from the South. Discussions are going on, and if everything falls in place, we might see the biggest casting coup ever. However, there’s no official confirmation about the same, so take it with a pinch of salt.

If Pathaan 2 witnesses a big superstar from the south alongside Shah Rukh Khan, it will definitely challenge every single record. Currently, Aamir Khan holds the record of the highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office, with his Dangal earning a little over 2000 crore gross. This record has been unbeaten since 2017.

With positive word-of-mouth and the crazy buzz, Pathaan 2 could beat Dangal’s historic box office collection. Let’s hope the biggest casting coup of Indian cinema takes place.

Meanwhile, the director for the Pathaan sequel is yet to be finalized. It is learned that Siddharth Anand might not return for the second installment, and Ayan Mukerji is likely to replace him. For the unversed, Ayan is already directing Spy Universe’s War 2.

