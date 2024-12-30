Sharvari had a blockbuster in 2024, and it is safe to say that she genuinely ruled the year with her performances. She played Viraaj in Maharaj, the eponymous role of Vedaa, and most notably, Bela in Munjya. She also gained fame for performances in songs like “Haan Ke Haan,” Holiyaan,” “Tainu Khabar Nahi,” and “Taras.” With a great year, Sharvari Wagh is now poised for even greater heights with her involvement in Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe.

Known for her charismatic screen presence, Sharvari is now stepping into the action-packed world of Spies with the movie “Alpha”. As a part of this high-octane franchise, Alpha will expand the Spy Universe, home to iconic characters like Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan.

Besides Sharvari, Alia Bhatt will take the lead stage in the movie. Recently, Sharvari offered fans an exciting glimpse into the progress of the movie’s production, marking the end of her shoots for 2024 with an intense action sequence.