Sharvari had a blockbuster in 2024, and it is safe to say that she genuinely ruled the year with her performances. She played Viraaj in Maharaj, the eponymous role of Vedaa, and most notably, Bela in Munjya. She also gained fame for performances in songs like “Haan Ke Haan,” Holiyaan,” “Tainu Khabar Nahi,” and “Taras.” With a great year, Sharvari Wagh is now poised for even greater heights with her involvement in Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe.
Known for her charismatic screen presence, Sharvari is now stepping into the action-packed world of Spies with the movie “Alpha”. As a part of this high-octane franchise, Alpha will expand the Spy Universe, home to iconic characters like Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan.
Besides Sharvari, Alia Bhatt will take the lead stage in the movie. Recently, Sharvari offered fans an exciting glimpse into the progress of the movie’s production, marking the end of her shoots for 2024 with an intense action sequence.
Sharvari had an action-packed last shoot of 2024 with Alpha
Recently, Sharvari took to her Instagram stories to share about the status of Alpha. Many fans were wondering when the shooting of this YRF film will begin. Those fans can note that the shooting is already underway, and Wagh also shared a glimpse of it with her fans. The actress shared snippets of an intense action sequence. She wrote, “Harness-ing my last 2024 energy #Alpha working day. Grateful for each working day of 24, A year that has particularly been a testing one. Going to work has been my biggest blessing. Has kept me motivated; going”.
The movie was produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The movie’s release date is Christmas 2025, and it will be the second Spy Universe movie of the year after War 2, which is set for August 14, 2025. Besides Sharvari and Alia Bhatt, veteran actors Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also reported to be a part of the film’s cast. As per Bollywood Hungama, the shooting had already begun in July 2024 and seems to be in the final stages, as per Sharvari’s recent story.
