The first Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is all set to make her screen debut via the documentary film, Melania. It is tracking for a notable start at the domestic box office with early projections suggesting the documentary could register one of the strongest openings for the genre in nearly a decade. It has already generated a solid pre-release buzz, and to know more, scroll below!

It has landed an almost perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. They gave it 99% on the Popcornmeter, but the critics’ score is only 7%. According to reports, many streaming platforms bid for this documentary, including Netflix, Disney, and Paramount Pictures. Lastly, Amazon MGM Studios won the bidding war. Brett Ratner directed the documentary, and it is his first film since the sexual misconduct allegations.

Melania’s opening weekend projections in North America

According to Deadline’s report, Brett Ratner‘s Melania is eyeing a strong start at the box office in North America. The report suggests that it is eyeing an opening-day gross of $2.85 million in North America. It didn’t have any previews. The Amazon MGM Studios documentary is tracking to gross around $8 million in its opening weekend in North America. Sales are picking up, with Florida and Texas emerging as significant markets for the First Lady’s big-screen debut.

Melania is tracking to have one of the best debuts among documentaries

The report further revealed that Melania would mark the best debut for a documentary in the last decade. Angel Studios’ 2023 documentary After Death opened with $5 million at the domestic box office, setting the record for the best start in the genre. It collected $11.5 million in the US.

What is Melania about?

The documentary follows Melania Trump through the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, offering unprecedented access from the First Lady’s own perspective. Viewers step inside her world as she oversees inauguration planning, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and prepares to move her family back to the nation’s capital. Featuring exclusive footage of key meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen settings, it captures Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the most powerful roles on the global stage. Melania was released on January 30.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office: Inches Away From Beating Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News