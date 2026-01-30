Before Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5, 2025, few could have predicted just how massive it would become. The Ranveer Singh starrer has since reportedly grossed ₹1350.47 crores worldwide, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, trailing only Aamir Khan’s Dangal (₹ 2059.04 crore).

As the film nears the end of its theatrical run and excitement builds around its highly anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar has now made its debut on Netflix, where it is expected to register record-breaking viewership. However, some observant fans have noticed that the Netflix version appears noticeably shorter than the theatrical cut, raising questions about the reduced runtime.

Dhurandhar OTT & Theatrical Runtime Difference – Possible Reasons

Some film enthusiasts on X (formerly Twitter) have noted that Dhurandhar runs for approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes on Netflix, which is shorter than its reported theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. This results in a difference of about nine minutes between the two versions. While there has been no official confirmation of any scenes or songs being removed for the digital release, fans have shared their own theories and observations about what might explain the runtime gap.

One X user suggested that the difference could be due to playback frame rates. According to the post, Netflix streams content at 25 frames per second, whereas most films are generally shot at 24 fps, potentially causing the OTT version to play around 4% faster. If accurate, this could explain a roughly 9-minute runtime reduction. However, this explanation remains speculative and unverified, as Netflix’s streaming frame rates may vary based on various factors.

No. It is because Netflix playback uses 25fps while movies are generally shot at 24 fps. So this means your playback at Netflix will be 4% faster overall. This translates to ~9 minutes shorter runtime — A (@worldbelongs1) January 29, 2026

Another fan theory on X suggests that Dhurandhar may have initially played in theatres with a longer 3-hour-and-34-minute cut, which was later replaced by a slightly shorter version running close to 3 hours and 28 minutes. According to this explanation, the OTT release appears to be based on this shorter theatrical cut, with the final Netflix runtime dropping to 3 hours and 25 minutes after excluding warning disclaimers and ads, which can vary by cinema chain.

#Dhurandhar Runtime on Netflix is 3H 25M because it’s derived from the Theatrical Cut of 208 mins i.e. 3H 28M. The 214 min version (3H 34M) was likely removed from the theatres & replaced with this 208 mins version. Removing those extra 3 mins of 🚭 warnings & we get 3H 25M. https://t.co/OPp0Lt0nU7 pic.twitter.com/wP65N9R79j — Divyansh (@Speaks_Div) January 29, 2026

Dhurandhar Plot & Cast

The spy thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) and sends him into the field as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. Along with Ranveer Singh as Hamza, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar – Official Trailer

