From speeches and oaths to live singing performances, the event surely had a lot to cover for the US media. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has found herself in some hot water again.

And this time it’s because of Melania Trump, first Lady of the United States and wife of Donald. Kim is being slammed by users on the Internet for her online behavior and it has a connection to Melania’s inauguration ceremony look. Here’s what we know about it and how fans have been reacting to it.

Kim Kardashian Slammed For Sharing Melania Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony Look:

Kim took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Melania’s inauguration ceremony look and it has since led to a lot of backlash online. From people calling it an obvious political post to others calling her out for this behavior, the Internet is having a day as they slam Kardashian for supporting the Trumps.

The photo showed Melania after she stepped out of her car wearing a navy blue long coat black gloves and a navy blue hat with a white stripe to match the look. Her eyes are covered due to the hat but the image has been quite popular online since it came out as people complimented Melania’s fashion sense and the strong statement she made stepping out in that very outfit.

Fans React To Kim Kardashian’s Story Featuring Melania Trump

Meanwhile, netizens were not amused by Kim’s story and support for the Trump family and openly bashed her for it. One user wrote, “Idk why we’re shocked. Kim Kardashian is a cracker who cosplays under pseudo-ethnic ambiguity, of course she’ll go up for Melania. Those are her people.”

Idk why we’re shocked. Kim Kardashian is a cracker who cosplays under pseudo-ethnic ambiguity, of course she’ll go up for Melania. Those her people. https://t.co/1CmwMMBovG — PhD(c) Àyándá A.🇨🇺 (@yonsportal) January 20, 2025

Another tweeted, “idk why i still followed kim kardashian honestly but her posting a pic of melania at the inauguration on her story was like immediate unfollow bye you out of touch psychopath.” A third said, “Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? Yeah it’s clear who she voted for.’

A fourth stated, “Kim Kardashian posting Melania Trump is very telling.” A fifth felt, “Kim K posted Melania at the inauguration. I know that family must be ready to take the masks off.” A sixth mused, “Kim’s gonna buy this exact outfit off of Melania and lose every pound of weight on her body to fit in it,” and then added a timeline to their prediction, “Give it 6 months to a year.”

idk why i still followed kim kardashian honestly but her posting a pic of melania at the inauguration on her story was like immediate unfollow bye you out of touch psychopath — eilidh (@eilidhidk) January 20, 2025

One netizen slammed the reality star saying, “Kim K posting Melania on her story like a fucking mood board God she’s insufferable.” Another ranted on against both Kim and Melania and commented, “Beyond obviously being a conservative, Melania having a model background (an arguably trashy one at that) but breaking into high society is literally Kim’s stupid, vapid dream.” They concluded their tweet, “I’m sure Kim sees Melania as aspirational.”

Beyond obviously being a conservative, Melania having a model background (an arguably trashy one at that) but breaking into high society is literally Kim’s stupid, vapid dream. I’m sure Kim sees Melania as aspirational https://t.co/6k06yqABXm — kk 🦋 (@kktweetshaha) January 21, 2025

