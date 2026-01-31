Disney’s sequel Zootopia 2 is among some of the highest-grossing animated films in North America. The film has crossed a major milestone domestically and is on track to break into the all-time domestic top 50. To do so one of the films it must beat is Juman: Welcome to the jungle. Keep scrolling for he deets.

The Zootopia sequel recently crossed $400 million milestone in North America. It also surpassed Frozen 2 as the 12th-highest-grossing animated film of all time. Its box-office performance is quite notable, given that the first film was released in the pre-COVID era, and audience patterns have changed significantly post-pandemic.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Zootopia 2 shows a stronghold in North America despite the digital release. The Zootopia 2 sequel collected $456k at the domestic box office on its 9th Thursday, experiencing a 5.6% surge from last week. The domestic total of the film has reached $403.1 million after 65 days.

Inches away from surpassing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Released in 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the direct sequel to the first film, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in leading roles. It collected $404.5 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Zootopia’s sequel is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of the 2017 movie.

Zootopia 2 is at #52 on the all-time domestic top grossers list, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is at #51. Surpassing the Dwayne Johnson starrer will take the animated feature closer to the all-time top 50 grossers at the domestic box office. To break into the all-time top 50, the Disney sequel must surpass Jurassic Park‘s $407.18 million. The animated feature is expected to end its domestic run with a milestone of around $420 million.

More about the film

The Oscar-nominated Zootopia sequel is on track to hit the $2 billion milestone. It has collected $1.74 billion worldwide and is going strong overseas. The film follows the rabbit cop, Judy Hopps, and her friend the fox Nick Wilde as they crack a new case in Zootopia 2. Zootopia 2 was released in the theaters on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $403.1 million

International – $1.3 billion

Worldwide – $1.7 billion

