The Telugu romantic drama Psych Siddhartha is set to make its OTT debut after its poor theatrical run. With fans excited to watch it online, anticipation about its streaming details is growing rapidly. This digital release arrives shortly after the movie’s theatrical run, offering audiences a chance to view the film from the comfort of their homes.

This might be particularly helpful following the movie’s poor box-office showing.

Psych Siddhartha OTT Release Date

The Telugu film Psych Siddhartha will be available to stream on Aha from February 4, 2026, less than six weeks after its theatrical premiere on January 1. However, the film will only be available through early access for subscribers with a Gold plan.

According to Telugu123, Aha Gold subscribers will get early access to the movie, allowing them to watch it 24 hours before the general OTT release. However, others can watch it from February 5.

Starring Shree Nandu and Yaamini Bhaskar, Psych Siddhartha had a moderate box-office run. However, industry watchers have noticed that romantic dramas, especially ones that mix humour with emotional depth, often find a wider audience on OTT platforms.

One reason behind that is that viewers can connect with the story at their own pace. The film’s early OTT availability could strengthen its reach among audiences who missed its theatrical run.

Psych Siddhartha: Plot, Cast, & Crew

Directed by Varun Reddy, the film stars Shree Nandu in the titular role and Yaamini Bhaskar as the female lead. The romantic drama showcases the themes of heartbreak, personal transformation, and unexpected connection.

The story follows Siddhartha, who, after being betrayed by his girlfriend and partner, spirals into a self-destructive lifestyle. However, things change when he crosses paths with Shravya, a single mother who has recently left an abusive marriage. Their shared vulnerabilities form the emotional heart of the narrative as they help each other through life’s challenges.

The film features veteran actress Yaamini Bhaskar making a significant comeback to Telugu cinema with this role. Shree Nandu’s performance as the troubled yet endearing protagonist has drawn attention, even as the film’s overall critical reception was mixed.

The film also stars Sukesh Reddy and Simha N, and actor Rana Daggubati serves as the producer. The film joins a growing list of Telugu cinema titles releasing on streaming platforms. This reflects the expanding digital landscape for regional films in India and beyond.

