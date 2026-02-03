Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has emerged as a Sankranti winner alongside Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Made on a controlled budget, the film has amassed solid worldwide box office collections so far and recently crossed the 80 crore mark. However, it is now confirmed that the film will miss the 100 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

The Telugu comedy-drama was released on January 14, and it received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. With such a reception and good audience feedback, the film benefited greatly during the Sankranti holidays. Even after the holiday season, it maintained a steady pace, resulting in impressive numbers.

How much did Anaganaga Oka Raju earn at the worldwide box office in 20 days?

As per the latest collection update, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned an estimated 23 lakh on its third Monday, day 20. Overall, it has earned an estimated 52.28 crore net at the Indian box office. In gross collection, it stands at 61.69 crore gross domestically. Overseas, it has earned 20.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 20-day worldwide box office stands at a solid 81.84 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 52.28 crores

India gross – 61.69 crores

Overseas gross – 20.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 81.84 crores

To miss the 100 crore mark

Considering the run in the initial days, the 100 crore milestone looked achievable for Anaganaga Oka Raju. However, with the pace losing out, the target is completely out of reach now, as adding another 18.16 crores to the kitty is impossible. With this, Naveen Polishetty missed a chance to score his first global century in the lead role. Nonetheless, the film is a big success, helping to project himself as a bankable face.

More about the film

The Telugu comedy-drama is directed by Maari and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, and Goparaju Ramana in key roles.

