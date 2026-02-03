Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as a clean success at the worldwide box office, serving as a much-needed big money-spinner for Tollywood in 2026. After comfortably achieving the success tag, the film has now slowed down, but its streak of achieving milestones continues. Recently, it surpassed Teja Sajja’s HanuMan in India to become the seventh-highest-grossing Telugu film post-COVID, and now, it eyes to overtake Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film globally.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

Yesterday, on day 22 (fourth Monday), the Telugu action-thriller fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time. In India, it earned an estimated 62 lakh, which is a good hold compared to the third Friday, day 19’s 1.1 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 207.77 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 245.16 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 42.6 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas, the 22-day worldwide box office collection stands at 287.76 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 207.77 crores

India gross – 245.16 crores

Overseas gross – 42.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 287.76 crores

Targets Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film

For those who don’t know, OG is Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film, grossing 294.35 crores globally. With 294.35 crores, the film also ended its run as Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025. With 287.76 crores already in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu needs only 6.6 crores more to surpass OG. Considering the slow pace, the film will take some time, but is most likely to beat Pawan’s biggie.

No 300 crore grosser for Chiranjeevi?

The latest action-comedy entertainer is Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film, and he hasn’t delivered a 300-crore grosser at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, even this time, he’s likely to miss the feat as reaching 300 crores looks out of reach. The film will comfortably cross 290 crores and is heading for a lifetime collection between 295-298 crores. Let’s see if it gets that additional push.

