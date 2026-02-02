Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 stumbled at the box office on Monday, but considering the third installment of the cop franchise is facing a tough climb competing with Border 2, the numbers are not disappointing at all! After a decent opening weekend, the film faced the dreaded Monday litmus test, and the results are decent.

Missed The 20 Crore Mark

In 4 days, the film has missed touching the 20 crore mark by a few lakhs, but hopefully, the film will continue to race towards its next milestone, bringing the only female cop franchise of Bollywood to a respectable number!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 4 Estimates

As per the early trends, Mardaani 3 on the first Monday, February 2, earned in the range of 2.2 – 2.5 crore. Interestingly, while the collection numbers are low, the film showed decent hold in terms of occupancy in the theaters, registering an occupancy of 11.2%.

To put this into perspective, this occupancy is actually better than the 10.3% occupancy recorded by the current box office marvel, Border 2, on its second Monday. However, because Border 2 is playing on a much higher number of screens and has a larger scale, its collection remains significantly higher despite the lower percentage.

Will It Enter The Top 10?

It would be interesting to see if Mardaani 3 enters the Top 10 Highest Grossing films of Rani Mukerji. Currently, the 10th spot is held by the 2011 hit No One Killed Jessica, which stands at 29 crore.

As of now, the female cop threequel is still roughly 9 crore away from matching that total. With the current trend, the film will need to maintain a very steady pace throughout the remaining weekdays to secure its spot in Rani Mukerji‘s career top 10.

