Anurag Singh’s epic war-action drama Border 2 has entered the 400 crore club within 10 days of its worldwide release. The streak of success continues as it has also emerged as Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing film of all time! Scroll below for the day 10 box office update.

Bollywood is heading towards its first half-century of 2026 overseas

Sunny Deol led Republic Day release is enjoying a steady run at the overseas box office. In 10 days, Border 2 has accumulated 45 crore gross. It will soon emerge as Bollywood’s first 50 crore grosser in 2026, post which it will chase the international lifetime of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (58 crores).

Enters the 400 crore club worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Border 2 has amassed 356.23 crores gross in 10 days. Combined with the overseas total, its worldwide box office collection reaches 401.23 crores. With that, Sunny Deol’s film has made a cakewalk entry into the 400 crore club.

In the last 24 hours, it has also surpassed the global lifetime of 9 Bollywood biggies. The list includes War 2 (371.26 crores), Krrish 3 (374 crores), Kick (377 crores), Happy New Year (385 crores), Simmba (393.01 crores), 3 Idiots (395 crores), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores).

Border 2 has also surpassed the 2015 success Dilwale to emerge as Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office:

Border 2 (2026): 401.23 crores (10 days) Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Judwaa 2 (2017): 216.61 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): 206.95 crores ABCD 2 (2015): 161.49 crores Kalankh (2019): 146.31 crores Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): 136.13 crores Sui Dhaaga (2018): 125.09 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): 119.60 crores Dishoom (2016): 119.58 crores

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 301.89 crores

India gross: 356.23 crores

Overseas gross: 45 crores

Worldwide gross: 401.23 crores

