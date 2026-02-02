Nithish Sahadev’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is the only Tamil success in January 2026. Made on a budget of only 10 crores, Jiiva starrer has already gained the super-hit verdict. The Tamil political satire saw a slight increase over the last 24 hours. Can it beat the 5th most profitable Kollywood film of 2025? Scroll below for the day 18 report!

Where does Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil stand at the Indian box office?

Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Ilavarasu co-starrer was facing competition from Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar at the box office. It is the only January 2026 release in Tamil cinema that’s holding its fort while the other two have wrapped up their theatrical journey with a flop verdict. According to Sacnilk, Jiiva’s film collected 70 lakhs on day 18.

After a 100% jump on the third Saturday, it witnessed another tiny jump of 17% on day 18. The cumulative total at the Indian box office now stands at 27.99 crores net, which is about 33.85 crores in gross total.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crores

Week 2 – 7.34 crores

Day 16 – 30 lakhs

Day 17 – 60 lakhs

Day 18 – 70 lakhs

Total – 28.69 crores

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil vs 5th most profitable film of 2025

As mentioned above, Jiiva‘s Tamil political satire is made on a reported budget of 10 crores. In 18 days, the makers have minted profits of 186.9%. It is now chasing the returns of the 5th most profitable Kollywood film of 2025, Dragon.

Made on a budget of 35 crores, Dragon earned 102.5 crores in its lifetime. It gained the superhit verdict with a profit percentage of 192.8%. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil only needs around 81 lakhs more in the kitty to surpass that mark. That milestone should be unlocked with a steady pace in the next 2-3 days.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Summary Day 18

Budget – 10 crores

India net – 28.69 crores

ROI – 186.9%

India gross – 33.85 crores

Overseas gross – 3.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 37 crores

Verdict – Super-hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 21: Axes Every Single Tollywood Film Of 2025 Except One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News