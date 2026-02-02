Mardaani 3 has concluded its opening weekend, but not on the victorious note one expected. There’s a huge fan following for the Rani Mukerji led franchise. Unfortunately, the mixed reviews spoiled the party, leading to a lower debut weekend than even Mardaani 2. Scroll below for the day 3 box office report!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn in its first weekend?

According to the latest update, Mardaani 3 earned 7.25 crores on day 3. It saw a surge of only 20.83% compared to the first Saturday, which brought in 6 crores at the domestic box office. There’s competition from Border 2 and Dhurandhar, but there’s scope for this female-led franchise to grow, given its mass following. Unfortunately, the content did not live upto the massive hype.

The overall earnings in India stand at 17.25 crores net after 3 days. Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 60 crores. Producer YRF has recovered only 28.75% of the total cost so far. All eyes are now on its hold on Monday. Including GST, the gross total comes to 20.35 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 4 crores

Day 2: 6 crores

Day 3: 7.25 crores

Total: 17.25 crores

Fails to score the #1 opening weekend in the franchise!

Right from the word go, Mardaani 3 has been underwhelming at the box office. Even the advance booking for the Rani Mukerji starrer remained lukewarm for the opening day. And now, it has landed below Mardaani 2 in its first weekend, which is simply disappointing.

Check out the opening weekend collection of the Mardaani franchise at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Mardaani 2: 18.15 crores Mardaani 3: 17.25 crores Mardaani: 14.5 crores

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget – 60 crores

India net – 17.25 crores

Budget recovery – 28.75%

India gross – 20.35 crores

