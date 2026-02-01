The expectations were huge from Rani Mukerji led Mardaani 3. Unfortunately, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews, and the strong competition from Border 2 is making the journey more challenging. Despite all odds, it has managed to showcase some growth on Saturday. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 2 Collection

The official figures are out and Mardaani 3 earned 6 crores on day 2. It registered a limited growth of 50% compared to the opening day of 4 crores. The screens have also been divided with Dhurandhar and Mayasabha, which is also restricting the footfalls. Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial may see another jump today, but the real test begins on Monday.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 10 crores net. Mardaani 3 is reportedly made on a decent budget of 60 crores. Producers Yash Raj Films have recovered around 16% of the total investments in the first 48 hours. Rani Mukerji’s threequel must maintain a steady momentum to achieve the success tag. Including GST, its gross earnings currently stand at 11.80 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 4 crores

Day 2: 6 crores

Total: 10 crores

Emerges as the 3rd highest-grossing film of January 2026 in Bollywood!

In the last 24 hours, Mardaani 3 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Rahu Ketu (6.37 crores) and Happy Patel (6.13 crores). It has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, after Ikkis and Border 2.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of January 2026:

Border 2: 277.67 crores* Ikkis: 36.25 crores Mardaani 3: 10 crores* Rahu Ketu: 6.37 crores Happy Patel: 6.13 crores*

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 2

India net – 10 crores

India gross – 11.80 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

